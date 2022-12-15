Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Down 0.8%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.50 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.77). Approximately 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 65,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.77).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £52.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.25.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Gillian Davies bought 10,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £4,700 ($5,766.16).

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.