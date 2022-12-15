Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Trading Down 2.2%

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 96,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 81,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.96 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 14.46 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

