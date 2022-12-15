Terran Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $34.28 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00008314 BTC on popular exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $34.28 million and approximately $963,855.47 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

