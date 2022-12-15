Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $156.80 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $495.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

