Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.91.

TSLA stock opened at $156.80 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $495.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

