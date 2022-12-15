Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.46. The company has a market cap of $483.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

