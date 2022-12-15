TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of TG Venture Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGVC remained flat at $10.14 on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,803. TG Venture Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

