The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $98.77

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.77 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 101.40 ($1.24). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 100.60 ($1.23), with a volume of 3,616,130 shares traded.

The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9,875.00.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.58. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About The Bankers Investment Trust

In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($24,046.13).

(Get Rating)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.