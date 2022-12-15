The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $98.77

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.77 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 101.40 ($1.24). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 100.60 ($1.23), with a volume of 3,616,130 shares traded.
The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9,875.00.
The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.58. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About The Bankers Investment Trust
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
