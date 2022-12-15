The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,807 ($46.71) target price on the stock.

BKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,567.43 ($56.04).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of BKG stock traded up GBX 53 ($0.65) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,867 ($47.44). 322,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,618.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,764.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.88. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,120 ($38.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,918 ($60.34).

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.86), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($115,634.27).

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.