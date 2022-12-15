The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 5,535 ($67.91) to GBX 3,807 ($46.71) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,567.43 ($56.04).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

LON:BKG traded up GBX 50 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,864 ($47.41). 122,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,618.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,764.79. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,120 ($38.28) and a one year high of GBX 4,918 ($60.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.61.

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.86), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($115,634.27).

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.