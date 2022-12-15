The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 157.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 51,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 428,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $276.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

