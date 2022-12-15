The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €10.70 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €10.70 ($11.26) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.58) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($8.42) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR:CBK traded down €0.05 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching €7.75 ($8.16). The stock had a trading volume of 4,239,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.40. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.17 ($5.44) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($10.01).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

