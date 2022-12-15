The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $238.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

ITW traded down $4.61 on Thursday, hitting $219.61. 2,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.06 and its 200 day moving average is $201.78. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

