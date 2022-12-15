The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $36.50.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,290,000 after purchasing an additional 128,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,710 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

