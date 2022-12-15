The Goldman Sachs Group Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $265.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $233.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $244.70 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average of $205.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

