The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $7,075,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.44.

NYSE HD opened at $333.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

