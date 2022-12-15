The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

New York Times has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.11 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 55,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 31,119 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,552,000 after acquiring an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

