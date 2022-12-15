The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Lessened by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.78.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.05. 16,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,270. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

