The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $177.00 at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s current price.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.50. 30,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.70.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

