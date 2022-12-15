The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 753 ($9.24).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.59) to GBX 685 ($8.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.83) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 590 ($7.24) to GBX 800 ($9.81) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 16,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 805 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £131,279.40 ($161,059.26). In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 16,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 805 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £131,279.40 ($161,059.26). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.66), for a total transaction of £197,190.72 ($241,922.12). Insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $50,298,852 over the last 90 days.

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 793.80 ($9.74) on Friday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,175.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 752.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 710.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

