The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,784. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

