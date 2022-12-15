The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 24,599 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.18. 138,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

