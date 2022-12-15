The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Western Union has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Western Union Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Western Union has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.

Insider Activity

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. Analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Western Union by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 250,499 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

