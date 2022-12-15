The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.
Western Union has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.
Western Union Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Western Union stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Western Union has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Western Union by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 250,499 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
