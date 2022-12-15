TheStreet Upgrades Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) to B

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $74.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

