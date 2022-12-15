Tigress Financial Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $365.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $575.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

MDB traded down $7.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.01. The company had a trading volume of 59,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,060. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,326.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,395,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

