Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Down 0.9%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.44 and last traded at C$7.47. Approximately 217,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 119,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.96 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Timbercreek Financial Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$604.62 million and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.02. The company has a current ratio of 147.46, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75.
Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
