Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading Down 9.7%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 70,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 91,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Tinka Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$54.78 million and a PE ratio of -28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

