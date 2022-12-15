Toncoin Price Hits $2.34 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00013419 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 28% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.98 billion and $69.72 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00236851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00023473 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.31486001 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $98,553,201.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

