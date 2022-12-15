Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.73 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00013010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and $68.29 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019816 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00236681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.31486001 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $98,553,201.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

