Toncoin (TON) Price Up 28% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 28% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.98 billion and approximately $69.72 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00013419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00236851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00023473 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.31486001 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $98,553,201.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

