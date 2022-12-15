Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.1 %

TNXP opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

