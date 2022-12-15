TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Up 12.8% in November

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 465,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 1,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61. TOP Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of TOP Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

