Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 38,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,115,873 shares.The stock last traded at $63.86 and had previously closed at $64.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.