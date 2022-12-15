Tpg Gp A, Llc Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nerdy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Nerdy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 650,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,843. The firm has a market cap of $317.84 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.32. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at about $745,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nerdy by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 119,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nerdy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 126,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nerdy

NRDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

