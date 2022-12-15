TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer Purchases 23,000 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) CEO Charles Theuer acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,722.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Charles Theuer bought 13,900 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $19,599.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Charles Theuer purchased 6,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $9,540.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Charles Theuer acquired 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,850.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Charles Theuer bought 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $8,350.00.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Charles Theuer purchased 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $8,800.00.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %
TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.79.
Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
