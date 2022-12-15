TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer Purchases 23,000 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) CEO Charles Theuer acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,722.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Charles Theuer bought 13,900 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $19,599.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Charles Theuer purchased 6,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $9,540.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Charles Theuer acquired 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,850.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Charles Theuer bought 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $8,350.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Charles Theuer purchased 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $8,800.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

