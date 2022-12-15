TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TCON opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,811 shares of company stock valued at $134,291. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

