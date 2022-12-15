Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Transcontinental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$23.27 and a 12-month high of C$31.95.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

