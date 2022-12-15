TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Lowered to $765.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $801.00 to $765.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $693.67.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
NYSE:TDG opened at $628.01 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $585.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $387,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,818,000 after buying an additional 172,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
