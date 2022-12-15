Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Update

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Trees Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CANN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Trees has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

Trees Company Profile

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

