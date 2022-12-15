Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) & Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tremor International and Sify Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tremor International presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Given Tremor International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

5.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tremor International has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 12.60% 9.41% 6.54% Sify Technologies 3.63% 14.84% 4.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremor International and Sify Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $341.95 million 1.52 $73.22 million $0.26 27.69 Sify Technologies $362.79 million 0.62 $16.59 million $0.10 12.40

Tremor International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sify Technologies. Sify Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tremor International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tremor International beats Sify Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Digital Services segment offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services including cloud and storage solutions, managed services, value added services, domestic and international managed services; and technology integration services include system integration, data centers build, network, security solutions, remote and onsite infrastructure management, managed security services, as well as sale of hardware and software. This segment also offers applications integration services, such as talent management, supply chain management, online assessment, web development, document management, content, digital signature, digital certificate-based authentication, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; and sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific applications; supply chain software, and eLearning software development services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

