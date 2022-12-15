Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) COO Gerald Harder Acquires 10,000 Shares

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) COO Gerald Harder bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $38.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.75 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

