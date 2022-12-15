Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Down to $24.44

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.44, but opened at $23.50. Trinseo shares last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trinseo to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $806.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 317,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,066.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 331,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $4,634,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

