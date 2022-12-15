Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Down to $24.44

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.44, but opened at $23.50. Trinseo shares last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Trinseo to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $806.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 107.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

