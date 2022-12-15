trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 549,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

trivago Stock Performance

trivago stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 15,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,564. trivago has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $491.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

