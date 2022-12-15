Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.01 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

TROX traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 3,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. Tronox has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $139,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $490,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

