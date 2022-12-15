Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,021 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 333.5% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of VFH stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,904. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

