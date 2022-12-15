U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Raised by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,560,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,883 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 3.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $183,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Compass Point dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

USB traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 81,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.