Unicorn AIM VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UAV opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £191.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.57. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 108 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 212 ($2.60).

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

