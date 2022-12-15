Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Lowered to GBX 4,000

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,000 ($49.07) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.89) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.85) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,082.31 ($50.08).

ULVR traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,134 ($50.72). 1,474,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,868. The company has a market cap of £104.78 billion and a PE ratio of 2,120.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,024.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,926.65. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,229.50 ($51.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

