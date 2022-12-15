Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 7,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,009.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 41,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.0 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average is $214.00. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Argus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

